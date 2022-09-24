Pelicans, McCollum agree to two-year extension

The new deal will keep McCollum in New Orleans through the 2025-26 season.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans and guard C.J. McCollum have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $64 million, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The new deal ties the 31-year-old McCollum to the Pelicans through the 2025-26 season after he was acquired in a midseason February trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Team President David Griffin and General manager Trajan Langdon had previously said that extending McCollum's contract was an offseason priority for them.

The Lehigh University product McCollum is preparing to enter his tenth season in the NBA and his first full season with the Pelicans. He averaged 24.3 points per game after he joined the Pelicans last season, and is one of six players in the NBA to average more than 20 points per game in each of the last seven seasons.