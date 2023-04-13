CJ McCollum put off hand surgery for Pelicans playoff push

"I was doing what I could to try and help out the team," McCollum said.

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans guard CJ McCollum revealed after Wednesday's season-ending loss to the Thunder that he's been playing through thumb and shoulder injuries.

In his post-game press conference, McCollum revealed that he needed surgery on his right thumb three months ago, but played through the pain to help his team.

"I delayed it to try and help out team get to the playoffs and we came up short," McCollum said.

He also revealed that he hurt his shoulder recently and will have that examined by doctors soon.

"I was doing what I could to try and help out the team," McCollum said.

That competitive drive is why the Pelicans traded for McCollum last season. The veteran guard averaged just under 21 points-per-game this season along with 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Pelicans were at the top of the Western Conference standings in December before All-Star forward Zion Williamson strained his hamstring on Jan. 2. That injury sidelined him for the rest of the season and kicked off a 10-game losing streak that put the Pelicans into play-in territory.

A 123-118 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder ended New Orleans' season early and now has them looking ahead to the draft lottery while they wait for their roster to hopefully get healthy before next season.

On top of McCollum's surgery, Zion Williamson's hamstring injury is still lingering, Jose Alvarado is recovering from an injury in his right leg and Larry Nance Jr. missed the Pelicans' final game with an ankle injury.