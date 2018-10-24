NEW ORLEANS -- Former NBA commissioner David Stern didn't hold back when asked about the New Orleans Pelicans (and Hornets) by Sports Illustrated.

In a recently published story by SI's Chris Ballard, Stern went in-depth into his carrer as NBA Commissioner.

When asked about the controversial decision to block the Chris Paul to the Lakers trade, Stern, who was acting as the Hornets owner at the time, laid into GM Dell Demps.

"I did it because I was protecting the then Hornets....," Stern told SI's Chris Ballard. "To this day everyone always asks me, 'Well why did you keep Chris Paul from going to the Lakers?' I didn't keep him. I didn't approve the trade. No team sells or trades a future Hall of Famer without the owner signing off, and I was the owner's rep. But I wasn't going to hand up Dell Demps."

And Stern did not mince words when talking about Demps' ability as a General Manager.

"Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of (the players from the Chris Paul trade) are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis," he said.

To read the full story, click here.

© 2018 WWL