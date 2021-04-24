DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points, Spurs beat Pelicans 110-108

The Pelicans damaged their chances by committing 19 turnovers and going 17 of 32 from the foul line.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 11 of his team-high 32 points in the final 7:40 and made all 12 of his free throws in the San Antonio Spurs’ 110-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

With the Spurs clinging to a 104-103 lead with 2:04 left, DeRozan scored the next four points, and the Pelicans could not respond.

The Pelicans damaged their chances by committing 19 turnovers and going 17 of 32 from the foul line.

San Antonio made 27 of 32 free throws. Derrick White added 22 points for the Spurs, hitting four 3-pointers.