x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points, Spurs beat Pelicans 110-108

The Pelicans damaged their chances by committing 19 turnovers and going 17 of 32 from the foul line.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) and guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) block the shot attempt by San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 11 of his team-high 32 points in the final 7:40 and made all 12 of his free throws in the San Antonio Spurs’ 110-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. 

With the Spurs clinging to a 104-103 lead with 2:04 left, DeRozan scored the next four points, and the Pelicans could not respond.

The Pelicans damaged their chances by committing 19 turnovers and going 17 of 32 from the foul line.

San Antonio made 27 of 32 free throws. Derrick White added 22 points for the Spurs, hitting four 3-pointers. 

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.

RELATED: Kim Mulkey to LSU? Tigers could hire one of basketball's biggest names

RELATED: Pelicans steamroll Magic to halt losing skid