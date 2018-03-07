DeMarcus ‘Boogie’ Cousins is leaving the New Orleans Pelicans for the West Coast.

According to ESPN NBA Insider, Cousins agreed on Monday to a one-year $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors. He is set to return at some point during the season after he fully recovers from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.

Cousins’ announcement comes on the same day as news of Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo moving on to sign with the LA Lakers.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points last season for New Orleans, and for his career the six-time All-Star averages 21.5 points and 11 rebounds.

