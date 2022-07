RALEIGH, N.C. — New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham was arrested in Raleigh, N.C. early Thursday morning and has been charged with impaired driving, according to Wake County, N.C. arrest records.

Graham is a Raleigh native, and played for the nearby Charlotte Hornets for three seasons from 2018 to 2021 before being traded to the Pelicans prior to last season. He is set to begin his 5th NBA season in the fall.