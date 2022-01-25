Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Pelicans, 117-107

Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte Graham all sat out of Tuesday night's game.

PHILADELPHIA — The Pelicans were down four starters, but the young core stepped up to stay competitive with the Philadelphia 76ers in a 107-117 loss on the road.

After an impressive first half in which they twice had leads of 10 points, the Pelicans kept it close through most of the second half, but Embiid took over during crunch time in the fourth.

Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away from the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans.

Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte Graham all sat out of Tuesday night's game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 31 points and Willy Hernangómez had 29 for the Pelicans.

Tobias Harris added 33 points for the 76ers, who opened a five-game homestand by winning their 12th of the last 15.