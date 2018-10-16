Coach Alvin Gentry says there's nobody in the world the New Orleans Pelicans would trade Anthony Davis for.

No, seriously. Nobody.

"If you don't want to call him the best player, I call him the most valuable," Gentry told reporters after Monday's practice. "If you can trade him for anybody, then he is the most valuable guy in the league. Not that we would ever consider that. ... There's no one in the league that we would trade him for and there's no one out of the league — not even Beyonce. If we wouldn't trade him for her, he's probably untouchable."

Jokes aside, this is yet another resounding endorsement from Gentry and music to the ears of Pelicans fans — many of whom began to speculate when Davis signed with LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, last month.

Getting set to begin his seventh season, Davis is the future of the franchise in New Orleans and one of the league's top-5 players. He finished third in MVP voting last season and led the Pelicans to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Davis, 25, is eligible to sign a massive five-year extension with the Pelicans next summer, but he says he's not looking that far ahead just yet.

"It's important, of course, but I want to win," Davis told ESPN last week. "When that time comes, we'll get to that point. My biggest thing is focusing on this year, help my guys, and, like I said, the rest will take care of itself when that time comes."

