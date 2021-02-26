Giannis outduels Zion as Bucks top Pelicans

Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125.

It was the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who finished their first half of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.