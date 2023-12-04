Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in play-in

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 to remain alive in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

NEW ORLEANS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted his 32-point night with a go-ahead baseline jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 29 seconds, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Wednesday night to remain alive in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Josh Giddey had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City, the only Western Conference team still playing with a losing record.

The loss eliminated the ninth-seeded Pelicans while 10th-seed Oklahoma City advanced to play at Minnesota on Friday night for the right to enter the NBA playoffs as an eighth-seed.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to give the Pelicans a slim chance to come back.

But after Gilgeous-Alexander hit two free throws, Herbert Jones threw away an inbound pass, virtually sealing New Orleans' fate.

Lu Dort scored 27 for the Thunder, including a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds left.