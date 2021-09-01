x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Hayward's 26 points pace Hornets past Pelicans, 118-110

The Hornets didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter when they outscored New Orleans 36-23.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drives against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110. 

Miles Bridges scored 20 points and Devonte Graham had 17 for Charlotte. 

The Hornets didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter when they outscored New Orleans 36-23.

Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Hart had 19 for the Pelicans. New Orleans has lost three straight. 

The game marked the first time brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball played against each other.

 LaMelo had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Lonzo Ball had five points. 

RELATED: 'A sad day': NBA reacts to Capitol riot, Blake decision

RELATED: Forecast: Enjoy the Brees while you can; the scariest Saints moment of our lives
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020