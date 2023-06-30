x
Herb Jones gets 4 yr, $54m extension to stay with the Pelicans

The 24-year-old forward had his option on a minimum salary declined by the Pelicans to get him on a long-term deal.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) passes the ball ahead as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Steven Adams (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed on a new four-year, $54m extension with F Herb Jones to keep him on the team.

Jones, who was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and is 24, is signed long-term with New Orleans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Starting 135 of a possible 144 games for New Orleans over his first two seasons, Jones has averaged 9.7 points per game and 1.6 steals per game. 

Jones was set to make $1.8 million next season on a minimum salary but the Pelicans declined his option in order to sign him to a long-term contract. 

