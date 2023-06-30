Herb Jones gets 4 yr, $54m extension to stay with the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed on a new four-year, $54m extension with F Herb Jones to keep him on the team.
Jones, who was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and is 24, is signed long-term with New Orleans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Starting 135 of a possible 144 games for New Orleans over his first two seasons, Jones has averaged 9.7 points per game and 1.6 steals per game.
Jones was set to make $1.8 million next season on a minimum salary but the Pelicans declined his option in order to sign him to a long-term contract.
