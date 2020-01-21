NEW ORLEANS — Matching his season-high score of 36 points, Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans Monday to beat the Grizzlies 126-116, ending the Memphis team's seven-game win streak.

The Pelicans scored 21 3-pointers, a franchise record during the Grizzlies' Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game.

After missing five games because of a left elbow strain, Holiday made 12 of 18 from the field, seven from 3-point range. Nicolo Melli scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Brandon Ingram scored 25 points.

As the Pelicans led by 25 points in the second half, the Grizzlies rallied, bringing the score 121-116 with 1:28 left in the game, but Ingram and JJ Reddick scored, bringing the score to 126-116.

Using their 3-point shooting, the Pelicans surpassed their average of 14 3-pointers a game by half time, gaining a 69-50 lead.

The New Orleans Pelicans play the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center.

