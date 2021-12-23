x
Pelicans

Ingram, Hart lead Pelicans past Magic for 4th straight win

Hart scored 22 points and hit two straight 3s after Orlando had climbed within 93-90 with 5 minutes remaining.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic forward Aleem Ford (11) and center Robin Lopez (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104 on Thursday night. 

The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since.

Hart scored 22 points and hit two straight 3s after Orlando had climbed within 93-90 with 5 minutes remaining.

Devonte Graham added 20 points and five 3-pointers for the Pelicans. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris led the Magic with 22 points apiece.

