Ingram, Hart lead Pelicans past Magic for 4th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104 on Thursday night.

The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since.

Hart scored 22 points and hit two straight 3s after Orlando had climbed within 93-90 with 5 minutes remaining.