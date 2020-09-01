NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans handed the Chicago Bulls their fifth straight loss Wednesday with a 123-108 victory in the Smoothie King Center.

Brandon Ingram led the way with 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. JJ Redick hit six three-pointers and Jaxson Hayes had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on the night.

"Obviously, we go through some peaks and valleys, but for the most part I think we're playing like we're supposed to ply and I think we did a great job," Coach Alvin Gentry said after the game. "It's a good win for us."

This is the Pelicans seventh win the past 10 games, putting them at 12-25 for the season.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Thaddeus Young had 18 points for the Bulls.

