x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Ingram leads Pelicans to 113-80 win over Thunder

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for New Orleans, which lost all four of its games last season to the Thunder.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, front right, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder's Al Horford, rear right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NEW ORLEANS, Bridgetown — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80. 

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for New Orleans, which lost all four of its games last season to the Thunder.

But in their first meeting this season, the Pelicans built an 11-point halftime lead and never were seriously threatened after that. 

Oklahoma City lost its third straight game after winning its season opener at Charlotte. Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and six rebounds.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020