Ingram, McCollum lead Pelicans to playoffs

The Pelicans made a huge rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Clippers and move on to face the Phoenix Suns.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 30 points and found Jonas Valanciunas for a game-clinching stuff with just seconds remaining as the Pelicans clawed back from a large fourth quarter deficit to beat the Clippers 105-101 in Los Angeles Friday night.

The Pelicans now face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns and CP3 on Sunday.

The win means there will be playoff basketball games in New Orleans starting late next week as Games 3 and 4 will be played at the Smoothie King Center next Friday and Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

"It feels wonderful, just to have a chance to be in the postseason this year. To get a chance to showcase my talent on the biggest stage is beautiful," said Ingram.

C. J. McCollum added 19 points and Trey Murphy and Larry Nance Jr. added 14 for the Pelicans.

TNT captured Pelicans head coach Willie Green make an impassioned speech between the third and fourth quarters after an abysmal third quarter gave the Clippers a 10-point lead.

"You've got to fight!" he screamed at his charges, telling them they had taken the Clippers best shot. "This is what we worked hard for! We are not giving it up! You've got to frickin' fight!"

Ingram led the Pelicans to a fast start, hitting 8 of 9 shots in the first quarter as the team ran out to an early 8-point lead.

"Brandon Ingram is the truth... He had that look in his eye since we got on the plane. He has been waiting for this type of moment," said Green.

Green said he wasn't ready to look forward to Phoenix yet but he did want to thank the fans of the city of New Orleans for their support.

"We're so grateful for the city of New Orleans, our fans, our community, the culture there. It means a lot."

The Pelicans are a huge story of perseverance after a 1-12 start and playing the season without its main star, Zion Williamson.

Green had to rally the team to believe in itself and keep it from the distractions of Zion's status.

"It's hard when you're in it," he said. "You put your head down, you work, you try to improve, stay positive and try to continue to enjoy life. You can't realize what happens until you step out of it."