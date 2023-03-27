Pelicans: Brandon Ingram named Western Conference Player of the Week

Ingram averaged 31.3 points, 10 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game last week.

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA announced that New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played March 20-26.

The Pels went 3-0 last week, and Ingram averaged 31.3 points, 10.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game.

He had his first career triple-double last Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets and notched 30 points in each contest.

It's the fourth time Ingram has won the award in his career.

The Pelicans are now 37-37 and have risen to 7th in the West. On Tuesday night, the Pels begin a three-game road trip in Portland against the Trail Blazers.