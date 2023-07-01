Jaxson Hayes signs 2-year deal with Lakers, reports

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports Hayes agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — Jaxson Hayes is leaving the New Orleans Pelicans for the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports Hayes agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers.

Hayes was drafted no. 8 overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 draft, but his flashes of potential never materialized into an everyday role for the team.

Hayes played just 47 games last season and only averaged 13 minutes per game.

The former Texas Longhorn who earned All Big-12 honors in 2019 will have a player option on the second year of his deal.

The Pelicans did bring one big back though.

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed on a new four-year, $54m extension with F Herb Jones to keep him on the team.

Jones, who was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and is 24, is signed long-term with New Orleans, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones was set to make $1.8 million next season on a minimum salary but the Pelicans declined his option in order to sign him to a long-term contract.

Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023