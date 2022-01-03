Jazz beat Pelicans 115-104 in Brandon Ingram's return

Next up for the Pelicans are Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 7 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans dropped the first of their three-game home stand against the top teams in the West with a 115-104 loss to the Utah Jazz Monday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and nine assists for New Orleans. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram missed 15 of 18 shots and finished with 10 points in his return from a two-game absence caused by a sore left Achilles tendon.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 to extend Utah's road winning streak to nine games.

Bogdanovic hit two of his five 3s in the final 2:31 after New Orleans had trimmed a 15-point deficit down to five. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz.

