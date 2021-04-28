Jokic blocks late shot, Nuggets hold off Pelicans 114-112

Williamson was going in for a dunk when Jokic knocked the ball away.

DENVER — DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and blocked Zion Williamson’s shot from behind with 2.2 seconds remaining as the Denver Nuggets keep rolling even without standout point guard Jamal Murray, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112.

Leading by nine points with 52.8 seconds remaining, the Nuggets withstood a furious rally by the Pelicans, who cut the lead to 114-112 with 9.9 seconds remaining.

Williamson was going in for a dunk when Jokic knocked the ball away.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 points for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.