Pelicans fight back from 23-point deficit for win

Despite trailing by 23 points at one point in the first quarter, the Pelicans were able to rally for their fifth win in six games.

NEW ORLEANS — Garrett Temple nailed four 3-pointers in a 3:50 span of the fourth quarter and rookie Herb Jones scored a career-high 26 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 108-104 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was the Pelicans' fifth win in the last six games.

"I'm extremely proud of this group, the effort, the togetherness," said head coach Willie Green. "To be down 23 points and climb all the way back into it and come out with this win is huge."

The Cavaliers led by as many as 23 points in the first quarter but could not ward off a strong three quarters by the Pelicans.