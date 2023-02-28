x
Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr. out multiple weeks for Pelicans

The injury woes continue for the Pelicans as two more key players will be missing time.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans' injury woes continue as the team announced in a press release that Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr. will be missing multiple weeks with injuries on Tuesday night.

Alvarado has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in the right tibia and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Nance Jr. suffered a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Pelicans also announced Zion Williamson is continuing to make progress with his rehabilitation and a further update will be provided next week.

The Pelicans are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak.  Their next game is against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 1 at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN on the road.

