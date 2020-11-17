Jrue Holiday to be traded to Milwaukee for players, picks

The person told The Associated Press that the Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks.

A person with knowledge of the situation says point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

The Bucks are aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming.

Holiday is a veteran guard known for his offense and his defense. He averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20 as the Pelicans struggled initially had a surge and finished poorly in the Orlando bubble.