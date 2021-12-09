Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. out indefinitely with torn ACL

Lewis suffered the injury in the first half of the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that second-year guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely with a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.

Lewis suffered the injury in the first half of the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The 13th pick in the 2020 NBA draft had played in 24 games this season and was averaging 5.9 points and 2 assists per game.

The Pelicans said that a date for surgery has not yet been determined.

With Lewis out for the foreseeable future, Tomáš Satoranský and rookie Jose Alvarado may both get more minutes on the court.