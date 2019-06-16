We've been waiting all week for Anthony Davis to be traded, and it finally happened Saturday evening.

The Pelicans have agreed to trade Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round picks from the Lakers, including the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft next week, according to ESPN.

It's quite a haul to get for just one player, but it's what the Pelicans' Executive President of Basketball Operations David Griffin wanted from this deal.

He wanted a huge splash for someone like Davis, a 3-time All-NBA First Team player and 6-time NBA All-star. The Lakers also get their wish in pairing Davis with Lebron James.

This won't be the final make up of the Pelicans team from this trade, though.

The Pelicans will still be looking to make deals before Thursday's NBA Draft. That No. 4 overall pick in particular could be going in a package with some of the players coming over from the Lakers.

Teams have already expressed interest in getting that fourth overall pick.

Griffin has said before that for the Pelicans to successfully complete this Anthony Davis trade, New Orleans would need a young player with all-star potential and current all-star player, as well draft picks to build the franchise moving forward.

They already have one half locked in, with the No. 1 draft pick to get up exciting prospect Zion Williamson from Duke University.

So, expect them to be aggressive about getting the second half of that deal, an experienced all-star, and using their newly gained pieces to make it happen before Thursday.