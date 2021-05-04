Lonzo Ball bounces back to keep Pelicans playoff hopes alive with win over Warriors

Next up for New Orleans, a road matchup with the 76ers on Friday night at 6 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball led Pelicans to a victory Tuesday night, keeping New Orleans in striking distance of a postseason spot.

Ball hit seven 3-pointers and capped a 33-point performance with a step-back jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 25.3 seconds to lift the Pelicans to a 108-103 victory over Golden State.

Stephen Curry had 37 points, but missed a deep jumper that could have given the Warriors a late lead.

Williamson had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Ball's big night came 24 hours after he missed 15-of-18 shots in a loss to the Warriors.

Next up for New Orleans, a road matchup with the 76ers on Friday night at 6 p.m.