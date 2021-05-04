x
Pelicans

Lonzo Ball bounces back to keep Pelicans playoff hopes alive with win over Warriors

Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Pelicans won 108-103. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball led Pelicans to a victory Tuesday night, keeping New Orleans in striking distance of a postseason spot. 

Ball hit seven 3-pointers and capped a 33-point performance with a step-back jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 25.3 seconds to lift the Pelicans to a 108-103 victory over Golden State. 

Stephen Curry had 37 points, but missed a deep jumper that could have given the Warriors a late lead. 

Williamson had 23 points and 12 rebounds. 

Ball's big night came 24 hours after he missed 15-of-18 shots in a loss to the Warriors. 

Next up for New Orleans, a road matchup with the 76ers on Friday night at 6 p.m.

