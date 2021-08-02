x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pelicans

Lonzo Ball leaves Pelicans for Chicago in sign-and-trade deal: Reports

Ball will sign a new four-year, $85 million contract as part of the deal.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Pelicans won 108-103. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have dealt point guard Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Templte and a second-round pick back to New Orleans for Ball.

Ball will sign a new four-year, $85 million contract as part of the deal.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.