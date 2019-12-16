NEW ORLEANS — Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat New Orleans 130-119, sending the Pelicans to their franchise-record 12th straight loss. 

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic retured from a sprained ankle to score 20 points. He played 29 minutes in his first game since Nov. 20. 

The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points and eight assists. 

