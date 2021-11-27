x
Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105

Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season. 

A night after falling 98-97 to the Pelicans, Utah never trailed after the opening minute and shot 56% percent from the floor overall. 

The Jazz made a season-high 20 3-pointers, shooting 57% from 3-point range.  Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 12 points and 12 rebounds. 

