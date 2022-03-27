x
Murray's triple-double lifts Spurs over Pelicans 107-103

The win moves the Spurs within a game of the Pelicans for the final Western Conference playoff spot.
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) sets a pick against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) as Spurs guard Dejounte Murray drives to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 15 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, Keldon Johnson punctuated his 21-point night with a breakaway dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs bolstered their postseason hopes with a 107-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado scored a career-high 23 points for the Pelicans, but Alvarado's 3 for the lead in the final seconds missed. 

Josh Richardson scored 18 points for the Spurs whose victory pulled them one game behind New Orleans for the final Western Conference play-in spot.

