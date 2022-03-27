Murray's triple-double lifts Spurs over Pelicans 107-103

The win moves the Spurs within a game of the Pelicans for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 15 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, Keldon Johnson punctuated his 21-point night with a breakaway dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs bolstered their postseason hopes with a 107-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado scored a career-high 23 points for the Pelicans, but Alvarado's 3 for the lead in the final seconds missed.