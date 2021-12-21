Ingram, NAW catch fire in second half as Pels beat Blazers for third straight win

The Pelicans are officially on a winning streak.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Josh Hart scored 20 points and Willy Hernangomez added 13 for the Pelicans, who won for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start.

Damian Lillard scored 39 for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16 for the Blazers.

Next up for the Pelicans is a road game against the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Thursday, Dec. 23.