Ingram, NAW catch fire in second half as Pels beat Blazers for third straight win

The Pelicans are officially on a winning streak.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 for their first three-game winning streak of the season. 

Josh Hart scored 20 points and Willy Hernangomez added 13 for the Pelicans, who won for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start.

Damian Lillard scored 39 for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16 for the Blazers.

Next up for the Pelicans is a road game against the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Thursday, Dec. 23.

