New Orleans Pelicans 22-23 schedule includes 18 national TV games

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans ended the 2021-22 season with a bang and the NBA schedule makers took notice as the 22-23 schedule that was released Wednesday includes 18 national games.

The Pelicans will open their season against the tumultuous yet talented Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

The Pelicans have an array of nationally televised games - six on TNT, five on ESPN, and seven on NBA TV.

With Zion Williamson back from injury, the Pelicans will look to build on the success of the second half of last season and make a deep playoff run.

The Pelicans do not have an easy schedule by any means and will face numerous strong opponents this season.

Notable games include:

Friday, Oct. 28 at the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. CDT on ESPN in a rematch of last year's first-round playoff series.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. CST on TNT in a showdown between the top two draft picks of the 2019 NBA draft.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 p.m. CST on ESPN where Lakers star Anthony Davis takes on the team that drafted him.

Tuesday, Mar. 28 at the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 p.m. CDT on ESPN as the Pelicans take on Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions.