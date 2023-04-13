Where do the Pelicans sit in the 2023 NBA draft?

They could luck in to a top-4 pick, but they have a less than 1% chance to do so.

NEW ORLEANS — After a season-ending loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans are shifting their focus to the off season and the NBA Draft.

The Pelicans ended the season with the 14th worst record in the NBA, meaning they'll likely have the 14th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Pelicans have the rights to swap picks with the Lakers, but since the Lakers secured a spot in the playoffs their pick is guaranteed to be the worse of the two.

The prized pick in this year's draft is international big man Victor Wembanyama. The 7'5" "center" has the handles and shooting ability of a wing player and is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and nearly 4 blocks per game. He's widely considered one of the best NBA prospects in the history of the game.

The Pelicans only have a 0.5% chance of landing him, but that's still a chance.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all share the top odds, with a 14% chance each of getting the No. 1 pick.

The full draft odds for the first round pick are below:

Detroit Pistons 14%

San Antonio Spurs 14%

Houston Rockets 14%

Charlotte Hornets 12.5%

Portland Trailblazers 10.5%

Orlando Magic 9%

Washington Wizards 6.8%

Indiana Pacers 6.7%

Utah Jazz 4.5%

Dallas Mavericks 3.0%

Oklahoma City Thunder 1.8%

Chicago Bulls 1.7%

Toronto Raptors 1.0%

New Orleans Pelicans 0.5%

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 22. The Draft Lottery will be held on May 16.