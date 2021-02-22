New Orleans Pelicans increasing fan capacity by 2,700 at Smoothie King Center

The team said the goal will be to increase capacity to just above 4,000 as proper health and safety protocols remain in place.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced that it is increasing capacity to 2,700 fans at the Smoothie King Center starting Wednesday when the team faces the Detroit Pistons.

The team said the goal will be to increase capacity to just above 4,000 as proper health and safety protocols remain in place. The announcement adds that capacity will be determined in conjunction with state and local leaders as well as Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“The health and safety of fans, players, coaches and staff will always be the organization’s first priority,” the announcement said.

Additional information about the health and safety procedures for upcoming games can be found by visiting the team’s website.

