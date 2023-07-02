New Orleans Pelicans sign center Cody Zeller to one-year contract

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract with Cody Zeller, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Signing with the Miami Heat in February 2023, Zeller appeared in 15 games, averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 14.5 minutes per game.
Zeller will provide big depth for the Pelicans if he can stay healthy.
The Pelicans have had a mostly quiet offseason, with their biggest signing being retaining F Herb Jones so far.
G Josh Richardson and F Jaxson Hayes both departed the Pelicans, with Richardson signing with the Heat and Hayes signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.