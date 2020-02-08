Pelicans slammed as Clips rain three-pointers

The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. Paul George made 8 of 11.

Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall for 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who rode a team-record barrage of long-range shots to beat the faltering New Orleans Pelicans 126-103.

The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. George made 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied the team record for 3-pointers made in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 halftime lead.

Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead.

The Pelicans came into the NBA bubble needing to have a good run to pass several teams and possibly force a play-in game for the eighth and final playoff spot.