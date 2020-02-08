x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

pelicans

Pelicans slammed as Clips rain three-pointers

The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. Paul George made 8 of 11.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley celebrates with Kawhi Leonard, right, during the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall for 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who rode a team-record barrage of long-range shots to beat the faltering New Orleans Pelicans 126-103. 

The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. George made 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied the team record for 3-pointers made in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 halftime lead. 

Los Angeles made its first six 3-pointers to take a 20-6 lead. 

RELATED: Pelicans drop the ball in the 4th Quarter, lose NBA restart to Jazz

RELATED: TNT says NBA return doubled pre-COVID ratings

The Pelicans came into the NBA bubble needing to have a good run to pass several teams and possibly force a play-in game for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Instead, they've blown a sizable lead in the first game back against Utah and then looked completely overmatched against the Clippers in the second game back. 