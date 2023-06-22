Pelicans take hot shooting guard from UConn national champs

Jordan Hawkins averaged 16 points a game for the team that won the men's national title in 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans eschewed any trades and stood pat in the 14th position in the first round, selecting Jordan Hawkins, a 6’5 guard from national champion Connecticut.

There had been speculation that the Pelicans would possibly trade one of their top two players – Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram, in an effort to pick up hot shot guard Scoot Henderson. That didn’t happen and depending on whom you listen to, they either tried very hard to do so, or they decided to run it back another season and hope good health will prevail for the oft-injured pair this season.

Meanwhile Hawkins averaged 16.2 points a game in the 2022-23 season. He had 16 points in the team’s title-winning game against San Diego State.

"The Pelicans can certainly use more outside shooting and Jordan Hawkins hit 39% of his 3's in leading UConn to a National Championship last season," said WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton.