3 Pelicans starters - Ingram, Zion, Herb Jones all questionable for Tuesday v. Mavs

Some of the Pelicans beat writers reported that head coach Willie Green said all three are questionable as of Monday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — Three Pelicans starters are hurting after the team's OT loss to Utah but none appear to have anything that will keep them out long term.

Reports from Andrew Lopez of ESPN and Erin Summers of the Pelicans are that head coach Willie Green said that Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are all questionable.

Ingram left Sunday night's game with what was described as a head injury but according to Green, he is not in concussion protocol. He took a shot to the head in the Jazz game and was on the bench for a bit before heading into the locker room.

Zion Williamson injured his hip during a fall late in the game. He stayed on the court for a bit but then left for good.

Jones had some type of knee issue and, according to Lopez's report, had some imaging done and he was fine.

The Pelicans started out 2-0 on the road before returning home Sunday. A late rally led by C.J. McCollum couldn't overcome the deficit in overtime.