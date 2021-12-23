Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker enters COVID protocols, reports say

Alexander-Walker is the Pelicans first player in protocols this season

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has entered the NBA's COVID protocols, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Alexander-Walker had one of his best games of the season on Tuesday in the Pelicans win over the Blazers with 27 points and 6 made threes.

The third-year guard is the first Pelicans player to enter the league's protocols this season. He has appeared in 32 games and started 18 times.

Alexander-Walker is averaging 13.8 points in 28.2 minutes per game.

The Pelicans are already lacking depth at the guard with Kira Lewis Jr. out for the season after he tore his ACL earlier this month.

Tomáš Satoranský and rookie Jose Alvarado may both get more minutes on the court while Alexander-Walker is out.