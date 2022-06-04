Clippers' Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, out tonight vs. Pelicans

The Clippers will also be without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who's still rehabbing a torn ACL.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — The New Orleans Pelicans may have just received a huge break ahead of their play-in qualifier against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers star guard Paul George has tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss tonight's play-in finale against the Pelicans. George wasn't feeling well Thursday and they learned of his diagnosis on Friday morning, according to team officials. George now enters the league's health and safety protocols.

George is the Clippers leading scorer this season, averaging 24.3 points per game when healthy. He had 34 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the team's 109-104 loss at Minnesota in the play-in game for the seventh spot on Tuesday.

Health has been an issue for the All-Star all season, as George previously missed 51 games this campaign due a torn UCL in his right elbow.

This is a major blow to the Clippers as they face a surging Pelicans team in their matchup to claim the Western Conference's number 8 seed.