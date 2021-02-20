x
Paul has 19 assists, Suns rally to beat Pelicans 132-114

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost five of six. Zion Williamson added 23 points.
NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback by the Phoenix Suns in a 132-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

The Suns hit 22 3-pointers on 39 attempts.

Jae Crowder hit six 3s on his way to 20 points and Frank Kaminsky hit five 3s for the bulk of his 17 points.

 Devin Booker scored a team-high 23 points as the Suns won for the 10th time in 12 games. 

Brandon Ingram scored 25 points for the Pelicans, who’ve lost five of six. Zion Williamson added 23 points.

