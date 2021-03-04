x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Pelicans #3 suffers injury after game against Orlando Magic

The Pelicans reported that #3 received an MRI Friday at Ochsner Health that confirmed the injury.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans' Josh Hart (3) reacts after a foul was called against him during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is set to miss out on a number of games due to an injury.

According to a release from the Pelicans office, Hart sustained a torn UCL in his right thumb during the teams last game against the Orlando Magics.

The Pels, unfortunately, lost to the Magics Thursday with a score of 110 to115.

The Pelicans reported that #3 received an MRI Friday at Ochsner Health that confirmed the injury.

The office said that as of now his return to the court is not known but a timetable for his return and a treatment plan will be released at a later date.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

RELATED: Pelicans complete season sweep of the Celtics with 115-109 victory on the road
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021