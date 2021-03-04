Pelicans #3 suffers injury after game against Orlando Magic

The Pelicans reported that #3 received an MRI Friday at Ochsner Health that confirmed the injury.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is set to miss out on a number of games due to an injury.

According to a release from the Pelicans office, Hart sustained a torn UCL in his right thumb during the teams last game against the Orlando Magics.

The Pels, unfortunately, lost to the Magics Thursday with a score of 110 to115.

The Pelicans reported that #3 received an MRI Friday at Ochsner Health that confirmed the injury.

The office said that as of now his return to the court is not known but a timetable for his return and a treatment plan will be released at a later date.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.