Pelicans acquire Steven Adams as part of expanded Jrue Holiday trade, reports say

Adams is known around the NBA as a strong, athletic center who should fit in well with New Orleans' fast-paced offense.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are working out the details on a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to add center Steven Adams to the roster, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adams is coming to New Orleans as part of a now four-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks. In return for Adams, OKC will receive a first-round draft pick from the Pelicans (Denver's 2023 pick) and two second round picks.

Adams will likely be New Orleans starting center after the Pelicans lost Derrick Favors in free agency. He averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season on a Thunder team that surprised many by making the playoffs.

Adams is in the final year of a four-season, $100 million contract.

