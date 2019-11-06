NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says the club has hired former WNBA and U.S. national team player Swin Cash to serve in an executive role.

Griffin, who announced the hiring Monday, says Cash will be vice president of basketball operations and team development.

Griffin says the Pelicans value Cash's experience as a winner on many levels, her reputation for leadership, and her recent experience as a WNBA executive with the New York Liberty.

Cash played for Connecticut from 1998-2002, winning two national championships. She played 15 seasons in the WNBA with Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta and New York. She won three WNBA titles and was an All-Star four times. She won Olympic gold medals with the U.S. women's national team in 2004 and 2012.

Cash also has worked in sports media and urban development, and runs a foundation focused on children's fitness, nutrition and education.

