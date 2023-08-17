Pelicans announce 2023-24 regular season schedule, will play on national TV 12 times

They will open the season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 25. Their home opener is three days later against the New York Knicks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

They will open the season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 25. Their home opener is three days later against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Oct. 28.

This year they are scheduled to appear on national television 12 times.

ESPN will broadcast four:

at Oklahoma City (Nov. 1)

at Golden State (Jan. 10)

at LA Clippers (Feb. 7)

vs. Miami (Feb. 23).

TNT will broadcast two:

vs. Memphis (Dec. 19)

at Sacramento (Apr. 11)

NBA TV will televise six:

vs. New York (Oct. 28)

vs. Golden State (Oct. 30)

at L.A. Lakers (Feb. 9)

at Miami (Mar. 22)

vs. Milwaukee (Mar. 28)

vs. Boston (Mar. 30)

Nineteen of the Pelicans’ 40 scheduled home games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on the weekend [Friday (9), Saturday (6), or Sunday (4)].

The Pels also have two six-game homestands. One is Nov. 12-22 and the second is towards the end of the season Mar. 26-Apr. 5.

Because of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, each team currently has 80 scheduled contests.

The In-Season Tournament tips off on Friday, Nov. 3 in NBA team markets and culminates with the Semifinals (Thursday, Dec. 7) and Championship (Saturday, Dec. 9) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The in-season tourney will consist of two stages, Group Play, and the Knockout Round.

According to the NBA, teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from last season.

The New Orleans Pelicans, selected to West Group B, will match up against the Dallas Mavericks (home), Denver Nuggets (home), Houston Rockets (away) and LA Clippers (away) in Group Play.

Here is their Group Play schedule:

Fri., Nov. 10 - at Houston Rockets - 7 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 14 - Dallas Mavericks - 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 17 - Denver Nuggets - 7 p.m.

Fri.., Nov. 24 - at L.A. Clippers - 9:30 p.m.

Pelicans officials said that tickets regular season will go on sale today, including Full Season Ticket Holder Pre-Sale, Partial Season Ticket Holder Pre-Sale, and single-game purchases.

Full-season ticket plans and partial-season ticket plans are available here. To purchase single-game tickets, please visit https://seatgeek.com/new-orleans-pelicans-tickets.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.