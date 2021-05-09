Pelicans beat Hornets 112-110 to keep play-in hopes alive

James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and six blocks and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans stayed alive in the race for the play-in tournament with 112-110 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who pulled within 1 1/2 games of the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting including seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte failed to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.