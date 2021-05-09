x
Pelicans beat Hornets 112-110 to keep play-in hopes alive

James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and six blocks and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans stayed alive in the race for the play-in tournament with 112-110 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

 James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who pulled within 1 1/2 games of the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th spot in the Western Conference. 

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting including seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte failed to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. 

The Spurs have five games left and the Pelicans four.

