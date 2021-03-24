Pelicans blowout short-handed Lakers 128-111

The Lakers lost their third straight while playing without injured stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 36 points, Zion Williamson had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111.

The 20-year-old Williamson became the first NBA player younger than 21 to score at least 20 points in 21 straight games.

Ingram helped keep the Pelicans comfortably in front with 17 points in the third quarter.

Josh Hart grabbed 15 rebounds to go with five steals.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points for Los Angeles.

Next up for New Orleans, another matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7 p.m.