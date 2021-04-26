x
Pelicans

Pelicans bounce back against Clippers with dominant 120-103 win

Next up for the Pelicans, a trip to Denver to take on the nuggets on Wednesday, April 28. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. CST.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez reacts as he is helped up by teammates after being fouled in the act of shooting on a scoring basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers in New Orleans, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 23 points on an array of power moves, spinning dribbles and even a 3-pointer, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-103. 

Lonzo Ball had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals for New Orleans, which entered the night 4 1/2 games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot. 

Terance Mann scored 17 and DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard for a fourth straight game. 

