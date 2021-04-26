Pelicans bounce back against Clippers with dominant 120-103 win

Next up for the Pelicans, a trip to Denver to take on the nuggets on Wednesday, April 28. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. CST.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 23 points on an array of power moves, spinning dribbles and even a 3-pointer, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-103.

Lonzo Ball had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals for New Orleans, which entered the night 4 1/2 games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Terance Mann scored 17 and DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard for a fourth straight game.