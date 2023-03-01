Pelicans coach Willie Green named Western Conference coach of the month

Green earns the honors after leading the Pelicans to a 10-5 record in the month of December.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced that their head coach Willie Green was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2022, according to a press release sent by the team.

The Pelicans went 10-5 in the month of December, getting wins over teams such as the Phoenix Suns (twice), Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers.

The team had two separate five-game winning streaks and was 8-1 in home games in December.

"During the month of December, the Pelicans ranked third in the NBA, averaging 118.3 points per game. New Orleans was the only Western Conference team to finish the month in the top 10 in both offensive (10th) and defensive (6th) rating, and also finished sixth in the NBA and second in Western Conference in net rating (3.3)," the press release said.

Willie Green has been named the @NBA's Western Conference Coach of the Month for December 2022!#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/FzQ9oxTUOf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 3, 2023

Green is the fourth coach in franchise history to win Coach of the Month honors. The other three are Monty Williams (January 2011), Byron Scott (January 2008, December 2008), and Paul Silas (April 2003).

As of January 3, the Pelicans are third in the Western Conference with a 21-14 record but have lost star forward Zion Williamson, who is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury suffered in Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.